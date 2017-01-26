ISLAMABAD : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi has said the government of Pakistan looks forward to meaningful and constructive engagement with Afghanistan on issues of common concern with a view to promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

According to Foreign Office, he was talking to the British Ambassador to Afghanistan Dominic Jermey who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Jermey was accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew. The two sides discussed the peace and security situation in Afghanistan.



Both sides agreed on the need of sustained efforts for lasting peace and stability.