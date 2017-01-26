ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Papers case, today.

The counsel for Sharif family i.e. Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, submitted their replies before the Supreme Court. The details of business interests were presented along with Hassan Nawaz’s reply regarding the detail of business interests owned by the Qatari prince as well.

Details of the reply submitted before the Supreme Court outline the various business interests held by the Qatari prince, Hammad bin Jassim, along with a letter dated 22nd December 2016 which clarifies the questions raised in connection with the prince’s earlier letter.

The prince’s letter states that business in the Gulf at the time was conducted on a cash basis and highlights the details of how shares were distributed among the business partners in 2005.

An affidavit by Tariq Shafi determining how the AED 12 million were deposited with Mr. Fahad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani of Qatar on instructions of his uncle Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Along with these details a transcript of Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s TV interview was also submitted before the Supreme Court.

PTI continues to cry foul



With the replies of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’ along a new letter from the Qatari Prince addressing the questions raised on the earlier statement, PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry cried foul stating that instead of evidence, letters were being presented before the court, fraudulent documents were being prepared and presented instead of proof.

Arif Alvi said the prime minister had presented himself as a dependent in the tax returns filed by him.

Maryam Nawaz not PM's dependent: Counsel



Continuing his arguments in the Supreme Court, Maryam Nawaz's counsel Shahid Hamid said married women are not dependents of their parents.