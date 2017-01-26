Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Thursady has banned TV anchor Amir Liaquat and his programme on BOL News.

A notification issued by Pemra stated, "Amir Liaquat and his programme has been banned with immediate effect for preaching hate."

Furthermore, the notice expounds, "Amir Liaquat, the host of the programme named Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga shall not host any programme or appear in any manner, including but not limited to, as a guest, analyst, reporter, actor, in audio, video beeper, promo/advertisement on BOL News.”

عامر لیاقت اور پروگرام "ایسے نہیں چلے گا" پر پیمرا کے حکم سے فوری پابندی عائد pic.twitter.com/sxXlPvpAVM — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) January 26, 2017

The TV anchor was ‘monitored’ for several weeks before being banned. "During several weeks it has been monitored that Amir Liaquat host of the programme Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga, in the episodes broadcast on BOL News from January 2, 2017 to January 24, 2017, has willfully and repeatedly made statements and allegations which tantamount to hate speech, derogatory remarks, incitement to violence against citizens and casting accusation of being anti-state and anti-Islam, on various individuals," the authority stated.

In additon to that the Pemra statement said, "In case of non-compliance of the above orders, the licence for the channel BOL News shall be suspended with immediate effect."

The media regulator made it comprehensible that Amir Liaquat is also "prohibited from delivering any hate speech, declaring anyone Kaafir or Ghaddar on any TV Channel. In case of violation, action shall be initiated against such channel(s) under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007."