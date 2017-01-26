SADIQABAD-Pakistan Railways is a prestigious institution which is not only providing better transportation services to the masses but also contributing to national exchequer.

Railway DS (Sukkur) Ejaz Badro stated while talking to media during his visit to Sadiqabad Railway Station here the other day.

On the occasion, he inspected the projects being carried out at the railway station and ordered the officials to accelerate pace of work. He pointed out that the public again started travelling on train which stands testimony to the department’s revival. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with the department for further progress of the department. He urged the people to travel on ticket and avoid illegal travelling.

Station Master Haji Ilyas, Chief Commercial Supervisor Abbas, TCR Muhammad Munir, Tehseen and Iqbal Dhakar were also present on the occasion.