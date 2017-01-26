KHYBER AGENCY - A pet dog sustained injuries as it hit an improvised explosive device planted in front of the main gate of a house in Sultan Khel area of tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday.

The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted at the entrance of the house of Union Council Polio Officer Ishtiaq.

Sources in the local administration confirmed the incident and said the miscreants intended to target Ishtiaq and his father Kaptan Gul, who is a retired medical technician. However, in the morning, the pet dog hit the hidden explosives for being the first to leave the house and got injured. Main gate of the house damaged in the blast. Soon after the incident, security officials rushed to the site, cordoned off the area and collected evidences from the spot for investigation, sources said.