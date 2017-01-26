ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif yesterday asked Japan to lift the travel advisory asking its citizens to avoid visiting Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif, who met Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai at the PM House here, said that law and order situation has improved significantly as a consequence of operation Zarb-e-Azb and the country hoped that Japan would review Pakistan's inclusion in travel advisory that asks its citizens to avoid visiting Pakistan.

The travel advisory, issued by the Japanese government, identifies different risk zones in Pakistan and advises its citizens to be "evacuated immediately" from terror-infected border regions with Afghanistan including Balochistan and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to the official statement, Nawaz also said that the law and order situation had significantly improved that had positively impacted the foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

Talking to Takashi Kurai, Nawaz said, “Pakistan regards Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner.”

“Pakistan hopes Japan would review Pakistan’s inclusion in travel advisory list in this regard,” the PM added.

Emphasising bilateral relations, the PM said, “Pakistan looks forward to greater level of cooperation between the two countries particularly in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure and energy.”

The prime minister stated that, “both sides need to initiate negotiations on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).”

“Japan may also consider a 3-4 year exception for Pakistani textiles under its Temporary Tariff Measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors who enjoy free access to the Japanese market,” Nawaz said.

The PM also welcomed companies from Japan to invest in Pakistan that would enhance the capacity of Pakistani industrial sector to produce value-added goods.

The Japanese ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and stated that, “Pakistan’s perception particularly in Japan has changed to a business-friendly country.”