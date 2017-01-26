ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has underlined the need for promotion of research in higher education in order to the build the society on scientific lines and ensure sustainable development.

He was addressing a function at Air University in Islamabad on Thursday.

Mamnoon Hussain said that teachers and educational institutions have a special role to play in preparing the youth to meet the future challenges.

He pointed out that only those nations make progress and development who invest in the education sector. He said the situation is improving in the country and new opportunities in the form of China Pakistan Economic Corridor project are knocking at our doors. He said successful completion of the CPEC and power projects will help Pakistan achieve self-reliance.

The President urged the youth to get themselves prepared to take benefit from the CPEC project and do not accept any hurdle in the completion of national level projects.

Mamnoon Hussain said the government is also investing in the education sector in order to develop human resource. He said with collective efforts, we will take forward the country.

Referring to the economic achievements made by the country over the last few years, the President said our fiscal policies are being appreciated by the prominent world financial institutions. Later, the President also inaugurated a research center at the Air University.