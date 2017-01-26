Azeem, father of allegedly murdered slain Model Qadeel Baloch has been booked for deviating from giving evidence against an accused in Qandeel Baloch murder case.

According to media reports, the Police registered a case against Azeem today after he deviated from giving evidence against the accused Aslam Shaheen during the course of hearing of Qandeel Baloch murder case.

The accused Aslam Shaheen was nominated in murder case of Qandeel Baloch under section 109 on the request of Azeem. However, Azeem father of Qandeel declined to record evidence against Aslam Shaheen during the hearing of the case.

The police have also set up teams, to arrest the accused person.