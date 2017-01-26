SIALKOT-The Sialkot region received heavy rain which inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda and Zafarwal here on Wednesday.

The rain broke the long dry cold spell here today. Heavy rain began early in this morning, which remained continued the whole day today, intermittently followed by drizzling as well.

The people warmly welcomed this most-awaited heavy rain and drizzling, which, what they said has made the weather much cold here in Sialkot region.

It remained dark cloudy here today, with the loud thunder of clouds and lightening. There was knee-deep water was standing in all the low-lying urban and rural areas here due to this heavy rain.

The cold winds (coming from neighbouring icy alps of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) also continuously blew, making the weather much cold. The people preferably stayed indoor in a bid to keep them warm by using the woollies ad eating the dry fruits at this weekend.

The Local officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more heavy rains in Sialkot region and in the neighbouring catchment areas of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here during the 24 hours.