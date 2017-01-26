SC seeks assets distribution details from Sharifs

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has asked Sharif family to submit details of the properties owned by Mian Muhammad Sharif and provide documents showing how his properties were distributed among the heirs after his demise.

Hearing the Panama leaks case on Wednesday, the court also asked the premier’s counsel to submit documents regarding the distribution of properties after the demise of Mian Sharif in 2004.

Mian Sharif is the late father of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and died in 2004 at Jeddah during his family exile. He was an industrialist, a business tycoon and the founder of Ittefaq Group. Besides PM Nawaz, he had two sons – Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and late Abbas Sharif.

Ordinary citizen

During the hearing, Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Shahid Hamid contended that Maryam was a ‘common citizen’; so, how could her properties and cases be a matter of public interest or importance. He argued that even if it was assumed that the flats belonged to Maryam, there was nothing special to it as she was not dependent upon her father. He also said the petitioner was responsible to prove allegations instead of the defendant.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said as far as prime minister is concerned, the matter is of public importance.

Signatures authenticity issue

The counsel claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted disputed documents to establish that the PM’s daughter was the beneficial owner of London flats. Maryam’s signatures on the documents regarding Minerva Holdings were fake, the counsel claimed before the five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, however, observed that forgery is a question of fact. He said there are two aspects to the issue, one being Maryam’s dependency on her father and second that she acted as the “front-man” for PM Nawaz and all properties belong to him.

The counsel said he is not accusing the petitioners of forgery but submitting unverified documents is a reckless disregard to the court. He also said the stories filed by the German media and the BBC carry nothing new.

Justice Khosa observed that the documents had been leaked by the International Centre for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and it was not possible for the parties to the case to go all the way to Panama and check all documents with Maryam Nawaz’s signature on them.

Justice Ejaz Afzal said that an expert can comment on this issue as judges are not scientists. Justice Gulzar said apparently, there is a difference in the signatures.

Maryam’s properties

Justice Khosa during the hearing remarked that Maryam Nawaz is being accused of concealing assets. The counsel said that his client is not a beneficial owner of London flats but only a trustee. He said Maryam Nawaz files her tax returns mentioning the details of the properties she owns in the country.

Shahid Hamid told the court that as per Trust Deed, Hussain Nawaz made Maryam Nawaz trusty of Nescol and Nelson companies for the distribution of property over which Justice Ijaz expressed resentment and said that there is no uniformity in your written reply.

Justice Khosa asked for script of Maryam Nawaz’s interview given in 2012 in which she claimed to have no property abroad. He said Maryam signed Trust Deed in 2006 then how can she say that she is not having any possessions abroad.

Dependency question

The court also observed that whether or not Maryam is dependent on Nawaz Sharif is a disputed question, thus the top court cannot adjudicate the matter as it requires recording of evidences.

Shahid Hamid told the court that Nawaz Sharif had written on nomination form that he lives in his mother’s house. Counsel Shahid Hamid said here, the question is not of constitutional disqualification. He also submitted that a similar matter is pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Khosa observed that Maryam’s husband Captain (r) Safdar didn’t submit tax return in 2011. Shahid Hamid, who is also representing Captain (r) Safdar and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, said that Rs28,000 fine is there for such people. He continued that Captain Safdar paid tax from his salary.

On Tuesday, Maryam disowned signature – purported to be hers – on a document, which shows that she is the beneficial owner of the Sharif family’s properties in London, as revealed by the Panama Papers in April 2016. Maryam, through her counsel Shahid Hamid, submitted a reply before the Supreme Court. In the reply, she denied two key evidences the PTI presented to establish that she is the beneficial owner of the London flats.

SC seeks assets distribution details from Sharifs