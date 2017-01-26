ATTOCK - A security guard lost his life while another received multiple injuries when they tried to foil a bank robbery in the jurisdiction of Basal Police Station.

All the robbers escaped from the crime scene.

As per police sources a gang of robbers entered Khunda branch of bank and held the staff and customers at gun point and looted more than half a million rupees.

The security guards tried to overpower the culprits but they started firing and escaped taking away the looted money.

As a result the security guard Ansar Mehmood son of Ahmad Khan resident of Subjaal and Sardar Asad Ali resident of Gulyal received multiple bullet injuries.

Both were rushed to nearby hospital where Ansar Mehmood succumbed to his injuries, while Asad Ali has been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

On receiving information, police officials reached the crime scene and collected evidence. Police on the application of the bank manager have registered a case. Police was investigating the case till the filing of this report.