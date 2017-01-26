ISLAMABAD - The Senate's Select Committee on Right to Information Bill 2016 on Wednesday agreed on 10 clauses of the bill after a detailed discussion and decided to review 12 more in its next meeting.

The meeting was held in the Parliament House under the chair of Farhatullah Babar,

The committee members also discussed different clauses especially relating to national security and defence institutions and international relations.

Committee member Senator Pervez Rashid said the bill was drafted keeping in view the issues relating to national security and with an objective to prevent misuse of the information. He suggested that a parliamentary commission be constituted regarding the secret information of government and security institutions. He said on the demand of secret information about government and defence institution, the parliamentary commission would judge that the demanded information could not be used against national interest.

The chairman committee differed with the suggestions of former information minister and said that a three-member “information commission” should be constituted instead of parliamentary commission.

The body discussed the several other clauses about retrieving particular record, computerization of record, nomination of concerned officers in federal departments, responsibilities of the officers, procedure to submit application, non-availability of required information, procedure to accept or reject applications, timeline to entertain the application, application fee, restricted information and third party.

Minister of State Marriyum Aurangzeb replied different queries made by the committee members to their entire satisfaction and clarified observations made by the chairman on different clauses of the bill.

Committee member Senator Shibli Faraz raised the point that an applicant desiring to get any information from any federal department must be a citizen of Pakistan. The information minister replied that all such matters were included in the bill.

The committee chairman suggested omitting words subject to availability of funds from the clause regarding computerization of the record, saying departments could avoid computerization of their record on that pretext.

Talking to media persons after the committee meeting, he said the committee had so far agreed on 10 clauses of the bill and sought further clarification on some points. He said that any citizen would be able to raise the question against corruption and violation of human rights after the approval of RTI. He said no information would be kept secret about the violation of human rights.

Talking to the media, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the bill would help ensure more transparency and good governance in government departments.

She said legislation on access to information was the fulfilment of another commitment made by the PML-N in its manifesto. She said Prime Minsiter Nawaz Sharif had also directed to cooperate with the committee in preparation of the final draft of the bill.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Senator Mukhtiar Ahmad Dhamrah and Senator Rubina Khalid, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, besides senior officials of the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Law and Justice.