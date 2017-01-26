Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Thursday said senior counsel Shahid Hamid sank Sharif family’s ship in Panamagate scandal case.

It should be mentioned here that Shahid Hamid is appearing before the bench on behalf of Maryam Nawaz and her husband retired Capt Mohammad Safdar.

Shahid Hamid pointed out the signatures do not match, Sheikh Rashid observed adding that this is what he has been asserting about the family’s history of counterfeit signatures.

Supreme Court of Pakistan may grant any relief under 184-3 of the Constitution, he observed.