Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri predicted today that Sharif family would get a clean chit in Panama case.

While talking to media, he said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his family would get a clean chit but he questioned that why did Sharif family make offshore companies if the business was legal.

He said that action should be taken against everyone who have offshore companies. He also told that there would be protest against Model Town incident on Friday.