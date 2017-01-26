SIALKOT-The Punjab chief minister has sought a report from the district administration about the deaths of a woman and her kids in a fire incident and the murder of another woman by her husband.

Shehbaz Sharif sought the inquiry reports within 24 hours. The other day, the woman without issue had allegedly been poisoned to death by her husband in village Faqeeraanwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that the Punjab CM has also taken note of the nasty incident in which Saleema Bibi and her two minor sons were burnt alive mysteriously in a house fire at village Koobay Chak near Sialkot Tuesday evening. The fire reportedly erupted due to short circuit.

Later, the bodies of the Saleema Bibi (30) and her sons Safiyan, 2, and Zeeshan, 3, were laid to rest in the native graveyard amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, the Kotli Said Amir Police have registered a murder case (No. 13/2017) under sections 34 and 302 PPC about this nasty incident. The police registered this case on the report of Muhammad Tanveer, the brother of Saleema.

The petitioner feared that his sister and her two minor sons were burnt alive in a mysterious fire which erupted in the room. He also said that the situation was doubtful and mysterious. He also suspected that they were killed by some unknown person. He said that her husband Muhammad Ikram had been in Saudi Arabia for earning a living for the last seven months.

The local police officials said that they were keeping all the options open in this case, besides, making efforts to resolve the tragedy.

On the other side, some unknown accused slaughtered a private security guard namely Samiullah (45) with a sharp-edged weapon at an outhouse in village Sandhaanwala-Kotli Loharaan here on Wednesday.

Some local people found the body and informed the police. Police have shifted it to a local hospital for autopsy. He was asleep there when some unknown accused killed him by cutting his throat with sharp-edged weapon. The victim belonged to Multan and had been doing job as a security guard.