The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six persons today at Benazir BhuttoInternational Airport in a crackdown against fake visa racket.

According to FIA officials, the detainees were involved in stamping fake visas on passports and and preparing forged travel documents.

The FIA also identified 12 passengers with bogus travel documents and prevented them from travelling abroad.

The agency has lately intensified the crackdown against fraudsters who are minting money by making people fool and alluring them for making good fortune abroad.