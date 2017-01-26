LAHORE - Punjab legislators on both sides of the aisle yesterday expressed deep dissatisfaction with the health facilities available to the poor patients in teaching hospitals and gave several proposals to streamline the system.

The basic theme of the proposals from both sides of the aisle was the same. The treasury members, however, praised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for completing health projects in their respective districts just in two years, which required 10 years for completion.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, while opening debate on health facilities in the Punjab pointed out shortage of facilities in the basic health units of the province and underscored the need to do much more to ensure availability of such facilities which every government around the world considers as its prime responsibility.

The house with Speaker Rana Iqbal Khan on the podium started general debate on health against the background of death of a Kasur woman on the chilled floor of Jinnah Hospital on December 29 and the scandal unearthed about the administration of fake and substandard stents to heart patients in public hospitals of the city against heavy sums of money.

The session which had already started 80 minutes late witnessed a sheer disinterest of the legislators for the discussion on health as only 10 members in total were sitting in the house when debate on this important subject was wrapped for the day at 3pm, and these members were those who had either spoken on health or were in the wait. Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmudur Rashid who spoke after the health minister and other members continued to sneak out of the house as they had presented their point of view on this item on the agenda.

Earlier, the house took answers to the queries on Labour and Human Resource Department in addition to entertaining seven adjournment motions and tabling of the ordinance “Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulations) Amendment Ordinance, 2017”.

Flanked by Minster for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir told the house that work was going on fast track to revamp the overall healthcare system, particularly in relation to equipping 40 hospitals of the province with every facility of the modern day.

Realising the need to address many problems in the sector, he said medical system was being improved from top to low level and the tangible results would be forthcoming within next six months out to the steps taken in this behalf. The minister shed light on the government measures while mentioning loopholes in the healthcare at the BHUs and at lower level, adding a mechanism had been devised to make sure that quality medicines were available to every patient. This system would be fully operational within two months, he said, adding under the reward and punishment policy, efficiency of the medical staff was being improved and the idle ones were being booted out.

Khwaja Imran said suggestions of the house would also be considered seriously for the betterment of the system.

Taking the floor, Leader of Opposition Mian Mahmudur Rashid grilled the government on spending hundreds of billions on metro trains and roads at the cost of health service. Referring to the CM’s statements that there would be a revolution if the system was not changed, Mian Rashid said the revolution had already approached as the people would no more tolerate to die on the floors of hospitals without any medical care. What will be the level of health facilities at DHQ/THQ hospitals, RHCs and BHUs in remote areas?” he questioned. He said government priorities were not health, but roads and trains. He lamented no new hospital had been set up in the city during 25 years while Mianmir Hospital, Surgical Tower Mayo Hospital and others had not yet been made functional. All over the city, only 45 ventilators were available in the emergencies of the teaching hospitals where number of beds was less than the number of patients. He said: “It is due to ill planning of the government that patients’ load is shifted to the city as no improvement has been made in the healthcare system in other areas. Nothing has been done to treat 3.4 million TB and 7.6 million hepatitis patients of the province. Preventive measures against these diseases through availability of clean water is also in a doldrums as the cost of Saaf Pani project has swollen to Rs 191 billion from Rs 121 billion, creating many bottlenecks in its execution,” he added.

The ministers, he said, had been appointed, but they were without powers to ameliorate situation through independent decisions. Mian Rashid said treatment trough public-private partnership had been made out of reach of the poor as private hospitals would charge them heavily. He said 50 percent BHUs were dysfunctional while Children Hospital and PIC were giving six months to two years time for surgeries. After the stent scandal even genuine stents were not available in the market, he concluded.

Dr Farzana Nazir of the treasury commended the government efforts on the plea that free of cost medicines, blood test, dialysis and operation facilities were available in the hospitals. She said hospitals were being upgraded, but much more was needed to do to ensure presence of doctors and staff and meet missing facilities at the BHUs. She said number of specialist doctors and consultants as well as number of beds needed to be enhanced.

Dr Nausheen Hamid of PTI said just 0.9 percent of GDP was being spent on health, which was far less as per international yardstick. She said 80 percent of the health budget was going to be spent on salaries and not much was left to provide proper facilities to the poor. She also took exception to the grant of import licence to a company associated with the accused involved in providing substandard medicines to PIC, which took life of 300 people in 2012.

Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Dr Waseem Akhtar, Amjad Ali Javed, Shoaib Siddiqui, Dr Najma Afzal, Raja Shafqat Aziz Bhatti, Asif Mahmood, Muhammad Arshad Malik, Mian Naseer Ahmad and Ahsan Riaz Fatyana also participated in the debate which will continue Thursday (today).