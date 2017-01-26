GUJRANWALA-The medical examination of minor housemaid who was tortured by the house owner, was raped as well.

According to the medical examination conducted by Dr Fareeha at DHQ hospital here, housemaid Rukhsar, 12, resident of Sialkot, was raped, tortured and burnt. The minor girl worked as houseamid in the house of Asif and Imran in Garden Town, Gujranwala. According to parents of the victim, Asif asked the minor girl for tea. However on getting late, Asif got enraged, tortured and later burnt the girl with the hot tea on Tuesday. The girl was rushed to DHQ hospital where her medical examination on Wednesday, confirmed that the housemaid was not only tortured and burnt but also raped before the torture. The Aroop Police have registered a case and arrested Imran, brother of the accused Asif while raids are being conducted for his arrest.

TWO ENDS LIFE

Two persons committed suicide over domestic issues here in different areas on Wednesday. The police said that Waseem, 35, resident of Rana Colony, committed suicide by jumping in front of a Rawalpindi-bound train, coming from Lahore. The police said that apparently domestic issues are the reason behind the suicide. In another incident, 18-year-old Usman, resident of Aroop committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. He, reportedly, wanted to marry the girl of his choice but his family refused. At which he ended his life.