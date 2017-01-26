WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Tuesday that the two countries will stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.

During a telephone conversation with Modi, Trump emphasised that the United States considers India a "true friend and partner" in addressing challenges around the world, the White House said in a statement.

Trump's call to Modi came four days after he was sworn in as the US's 45th President. Since then, it was also his fifth call to a foreign leader - ahead of calls to Russia, China or Japan - underscoring the importance of India in Trump's foreign policy.

Late Tuesday night, the White House said the two leaders discussed several issues including trade, defence and terrorism. "They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the US and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism," the White House said.

During his gruelling election campaign, India was among the few countries - in addition to Israel - with whom Trump spoke of strengthening ties if elected to power.

AFP adds: Modi pledged to work closely with Donald Trump after the new US president invited him to Washington, looking to ensure an upturn in ties survives a change at the White House.

After their first phone call since Trump's inauguration, the leaders of the world's two largest democracies both indicated they had had a warm conversation and extended mutual invitations to their respective capitals.

But while both leaders share similar backgrounds as establishment outsiders, analysts say their two governments could clash on issues such as trade and visas for Indians wanting to work in the United States.

Writing on Twitter, Modi said he "had a warm conversation" with the new US president and they had "agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties".

"Have also invited President Trump to visit India," Modi added after the White House revealed Washington had extended a similar invitation.

Several commentators have argued that Modi and Trump should have a natural affinity as political outsiders who have risen to power in part by castigating the traditional ruling elite on a nationalist platform.

Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon described Modi's victory in India's 2014 general election as the first phase in a "global revolt" against the existing order that culminated with Trump's victory in November.

But in a speech last week, Modi castigated "rising parochial and protectionist attitudes" which was interpreted as a dig at Trump who has vowed to put "America first" as his governing mantra.

Modi's flagship "Make In India" policy is designed to fire up his country's manufacturing sector and ramp up exports, a goal that appears at odds with Trump's protectionist instincts.

Major US firms such as Walmart and Apple have in turn grown frustrated by the regulations and tariffs imposed by Indian authorities as they seek to crack what is a potentially massive market.

The new president's hardline rhetoric towards Muslims during his campaign found favour in some quarters in India, which has had its fair share of tensions between the majority Hindu population and its Muslim minority.

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, editor of India's Economic and Political Weekly, said there were "uncanny similarities" between Modi and Trump who both "have scant regard for the minorities and the media". "They are two highly polarising figures," he added.