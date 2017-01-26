SHEIKHUPURA/KASUR - Two persons were killed after being struck by lightning separately here on Wednesday.

In Sheikhupura, a farmer was killed after being hit by lightning in village Kirto, in the limit of Narang Police on Wednesday. Wahab was cutting fodder in fields during rain when was struck by the lightning.

He got critically injured and taken to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. In Kasur, a man identified as Shan Ali was killed after being struck by lightning in village Bazidpur. He was working in fields when the incident took place.