ISLAMABAD: With the mounting demand of Umbrellas in Twin cities in the ongoing spell of rainfall, their price has skyrocketed amid the reports traders have increased cost of umbrella two folds.

The persistent rain fall in Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Monday onwards, the demand of umbrella mounted rapidly, hence, the traders capitalized on the opportunity and increased rates of Umbrella two times . At tourists’ resorts, the umbrella sellers have unleashed loot and plunder spree by charging the prices to the tourists at their sweet will.