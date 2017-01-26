A youth was burnt to death in Korangi area of Karachi.

The victim identified as Shafi was set on fire after dousing in petrol by the suspect Fayaz and his accomplice, Nasir Lamba police said. The accused is brother of a girl who had allegedly an affair with the victim.

Just before his death, the victim had told police in his statement that Fayaz and Nasir doused in petrol and set him on fire.

Police are investigating into the incident after registering a case. Search in underway to arrest the culprits, police said.