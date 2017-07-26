KARACHI - Four militants were gunned down allegedly in an encounter here in the limits of Sachal police station couple of hours after attack on traffic police personnel.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar said that four militants, including commander of Akber Swati Group, were killed in an encounter. Rao added that the militants were chalking out a strategy to carry out further attacks on policemen when police rushed to their hideout on a tip off.

“As cops cordoned off their hideout in Sachal, they resorted to firing,” he said, and added, “Four militants were killed in retaliatory fire.” The bodies of militants were transported to the morgue after autopsy at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Interestingly, SSP Rao Anwar, who is considered an encounter specialist, carried out the encounter within couple of hours of attack on traffic police personnel in the same area.

Investigators clueless about Monday’s attack

Investigators, probing the attack on police personnel at Abul Hassan Isphani Road, remain clueless till date.

They believe that the same group of militants is responsible for all such attacks carried out in the last couple of months. A traffic police warden lost his life while another was wounded critically when armed motorcyclists opened fire at them while they were performing duties near Paradise Bakery at Abul Hassan Isphani Road within the limits of Sachal police station late Monday evening.

The deceased, who was shot in his head once, died on the spot while the injured was shot in his head and chest twice and remains admitted at a private hospital with critical injuries.

Armed men also took the victim’s official gun MP-5 rifle away.

Investigators believe that at least four armed men, mounted on two motorcycles, were behind the attack on traffic sergeants and although they had been intercepted by police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, they managed to escape under the cover of fire, injuring a police constable.

Police, after recovering the empty shells of pistols from sites of both the incidents, sent these to the forensic division of Sindh Police for ballistics cross-matching where the experts confirmed that the weapons used in Abul Hassan Isphani’s incident were the same used in the attack on policemen in Korangi last Friday, in which three policemen and a child were killed when armed gunmen riding at least three motorcycles targeted and opened indiscriminate fire at them near Dar-ul-Uloom.

Karachi has witnessed three major consecutive attacks on police in 2017.

As many as 10 cops have so far been killed in different incidents carried out in Dohrajee, Korangi, SITE and Sachal localities.