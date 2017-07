The owner of Jang/Geo group Mir Shakil ur Rehman has called the social media “gutter”

While talking to media outside Supreme Court yesterday, Rehman stated that internationally it is considered that social media is “75%gutter”

“Imran Khan and other political parties are using it as propaganda machine,” he said.

While mentioning the viral videos and posts, the Geo owner said that anyone can produce thousands of e-mail addresses in one hour and spread rubbish propaganda on it.