Amid ongoing crisis, Federal Railway Minister Saad Rafique has offered that railway can assist OGRA in supplying petrol across the country.

“We can start supply of petrol in all provinces through train,” Rafique said.

The negotiations between Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) failed and strike is continuing for third day.

While talking to Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqaab Abbasi on telephone, Rafique further added we cannot support strike culture.

He assured Abbasi that Pakistan Railway will not over charge.

“We have extra engines and cargo bogies for this purpose,” Rafique told Abbasi.