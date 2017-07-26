PESHAWAR - Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has said that in order to ensure peace and stability in the country, there is need to take indiscriminate action against all terrorists’ organisations.

Lahore and other cities could be protected from violent acts of terrorism, if operations against terrorists were carried out in Punjab, instead of showing flexibility, he said this in a statement issued here on Tuesday

The recent terrorist attacks have raised again questions over the security situation in the country, saying National Action Plan (NAP) was not fully implemented. If it had, there would have been peace now in Pakistan, he added.

Condemning Lahore suicide blast, Asfandyar Wali expressed solidarity with the victim’s families and said that ANP has been demanding from day one that each point of the NAP should be implemented, but unfortunately, the government was not looking serious in this regard. Punjab is a base of terrorists and there could be no peace in Pakistan until eliminating their hideouts and bases from Punjab.

Certain elements, he said, were in the favour of showing flexibility towards terrorists which was not in the favour of no-one. No full pledged action has so far been taken against militants and their organisations, based in Punjab.

The situation would have been more different if action against militants was taken without any discrimination, he said.

He asked the government to ensure implementation of NAP forthwith. Instead of protecting and securing their own chairs, this is the high time to work together to protect the country first, Asfandyar Wali concluded.

===============