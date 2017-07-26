MULTAN-The lawyers Tuesday observed strike and boycotted courts against withdrawal of judges from Lahore High Court Multan Bench following an ugly episode occurred on Monday.

The black coats brought out a rally from High Court Bar Hall and marched up to SP Chowk where they burnt some effigies and carried out non-stop sloganeering against top judicial officers.

The protesters were led by president of High Court Bar Association Multan Sher Zaman Qureshi. The protesting lawyers staged a sit-in at the SP Chowk. They declared that the movement has begun and it would continue till return of withdrawn judges to Multan and removal of a judge from Multan Bench.

An unpleasant incident took place on Monday when a big crowd of people gathered inside the courtroom and an honourable judge asked the irrelevant persons to leave the place. The bar president Sher Zaman Qureshi got offended on honourable judge's directives and exchanged hot words with him. Later on, the lawyers gathered outside the courtroom, uprooted the name-plate of the judge, crushed it under their feet and shouted slogans against him.

The members of the District Bar Association Multan expressed complete solidarity with the High Court Bar and boycotted work at district courts as well.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the executive body of the district bar, its president Yousuf Zubair and others said that the withdrawal of judges from Multan bench is unconstitutional. They asked the government to shift the district courts to Lahore as well if the judges of high court could not work at Multan bench. They announced to launch a movement for a separate province and an independent high court in Multan.

Meanwhile, the court work in all courts of Multan got suspended due to lawyers' strike. The hearing of all cases was adjourned. Litigants who had come from different parts of South Punjab region got stranded due to lawyers' agitation.

SENIOR JOURNALIST PASSES AWAY

Senior journalist and Multan correspondent of an English daily Syed Maqbool Hussain Bukhari passed away after protracted illness in Nishtar Hospital on Tuesday. He was 70. He is survived by two sons and a widow.

He was attached with Business Recorder since 1990. Earlier, he served as article writer for National Press Trust. His namaz-i-Janaza was largely attended by the journalists, lawyers, traders, businessmen and elite of the city.

People from all walks of life including former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani expressed their grief on his demise and said that he was a bold journalists who never bargained on principles. They prayed for the departed soul," May Allah keep his soul in eternal peace. Former Assistant Secretary General of PFUJ Abdul Sattar Qamar, President of Multan Union of Journalists Rauf Maan, former president MJU Syed Nadeem Shah also condoled his death and paid him rich tributes for his services for the cause of pressmen.