GUJRAT-The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Gujrat organized a Junior Leadership School here at Hafiz Hayat Campus here.

About 35 students between the ages of six to 14 years from different schools participated in the two-day training camp which was aimed at teaching the children how they could become responsible citizens of the society and leaders of tomorrow.

Expert BIC Muhammad Haider Meraj said that the BIC, in keeping with the current trends in education, provides the youth with the most conducive environment to discover and strengthen their potential skills.

He said that the Junior School Leader camp is one of BIC's community outreach initiatives. It aims at nurturing young minds and teaching them how to become responsible citizens as well as contributor to community and national development.

Meanwhile, the UoG resumed its educational activities after the end of summer vacations. According to the UoG spokesman, the students were happy that they would be able complete their semester successfully.

Two gunned down over old rivalry



Our Staff reporter

SHEIKHUPURA

Two persons were gunned down over old election rivalry here in the remit of Narang Police on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims identified as Mazhar and Khalid had opposed the accused in the last the local government elections. The accused including Maqbool, Bilal, Shoaib, Aftab and others ambushed both the deceased persons when they were going somewhere. Resultantly they died on the spot. The Narang Police have started investigation.

Man booked for 'raping' girl



OUR STAFF REPORTER

KASUR

Police booked the alleged rapist of a girl in Chunian here the other day.

The rape-victim, belonging to Zaheerabad Colony, told the Chunian Police that Khurram is her brother's friend. She added that she was alone at home the other day when Khurram came to the house and raped her. Police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.