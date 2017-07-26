SIALKOT-A ceremony was held at Sialkot International Airport in the honour of the presidents and other office-bearers of Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala chambers of commerce and industry.

Gujranwala Chamber President Saeed Ahmed Taj, Gujrat Chamber President Ibrar Saeed Sheikh and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawar Anwar Khawaja pledged their full cooperation for the success of Sialkot Airport project.

They said the mega project of Sialkot International Airport played a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic development in Pakistan's first ever `Golden Export Triangle ` consisting of Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts.

They added that Sialkot International Airport was providing international standard aviation facilities and jazzing the pace of trade, business and export related business activities.

Air Sial Chairman Fazal Jillani and Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) Chairman Hanif Khan gave detailed briefings about the projects of Sialkot International Airport, Air Sial and Sialkot Dry Port Trust to the visiting industrialists and exporters of Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala.

During the meeting, the participants urged Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to ensure early start of PIA's direct passenger and cargo flights to Barcelona-Spain and Oslo Norway from Sialkot Airport for facilitating the general public and business community.

Air Sial Chairman Fazal Jillani also sought active cooperation of the chambers in making the airline project successful. During the meeting, the chambers' presidents announced to develop their mutual working for bringing economic boom in the export triangle here.