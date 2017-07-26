Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif met with Interior Minister and senior Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar at Punjab House today, reported Waqt News.

According to the report, the two leaders discussed current security situation of country after the recent attack in Lahore killed at least 26 people on Monday.

Sources disclose, the other purpose of this meeting was that CM Shahbaz wanted to bring the differences between the two to an end.

While on Monday, Nisar had to address the much-awaited conference but couldn't discuss any political issues because of the incident in Lahore took place minutes before the time the press conference was scheduled for.

"I had planned on discussing many points today, but in light of the Lahore incident it is not possible for me to talk about political issues, I am sure you all will agree," Nisar said.

While there were rumours of the Interior Minister ending his 32-year long association with PML-N, the PM's spokesperson Musadik Malik in a statement on Monday had said that the interior minister would neither resign from his post nor would he leave the party.