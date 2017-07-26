ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the US National Security Adviser Lieutenant-General, Herbert Raymond McMaster, had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday evening.

The two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interest.

Both leaders recalled their meeting in Washington DC on 25th April 2017 in which they had held a detailed discussion on working together to take the bilateral relationship further.

General McMaster expressed his condolences to the people and Government of Pakistan on the deaths of victims in the suicide blast in Lahore on Monday.

He said that the US recognises the sacrifices of the people and armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism.

The finance minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, fully supported by the Chief of Army Staff General, Qamar Bajwa, and all the armed forces, Pakistan is strongly committed to defeating the menace of terrorism. He said that it was Pakistan’s national resolve.

The finance minister stressed that the civil and military leadership was committed to not allowing Pakistan’s soil to be used against any other country.

In this regard, the finance minister also referred to the meeting of General Bajwa with the US Commander in Afghanistan, Gen John Nicholson, on Monday, and said that it was very useful and productive.