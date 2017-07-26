LODHRAN-Search operations are being conducted throughout the district to maintain law and order, said District Police Officer Lodhran Asad Sarfraz Khan.

"The people visiting the police stations be heard properly with respect and resolve their issues immediately, matters of the disabled and old people be resolved on priority basis and elimination of crime and protection of the people be first priority of police," he said while addressing a crime meeting at his office in which SDPOs and SHOs participated.

He said that affected people be provided with justice at police station level, people's approaching the higher officials after being disappointed from police stations is moral defeat. Security of the holy places and educational institutes is the first priority, he said.

The station house officers (SHOs) were directed to mount "Thikri Pehra" in their respective areas and check it on daily basis and make the patrolling system more effective. He further directed to behave with respect to the people visiting front desk. Senior Station Assistant and Police Station Assistant observe their duties at front desk with honesty, he said.

He said that making the daily record online, the SHOs have the process completed under their supervision while negligence, laziness and carelessness in observing duty will not be tolerated. All officials observe their duties properly so that respect of Police Department can elevate among people, he added. "If you behave good with people, they will behave good with you and develop better image of police among people," he directed his subordinates.

He said that security of the important locations is among the priorities and no compromise will be made on the issue. He directed to constitute special teams for controlling the motorcycle stealing cases and in this matter all resources be utilised.