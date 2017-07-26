SIALKOT-A large number of people including women participated in a walk taken out by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to educate the women about the importance of their vote.

The rally began from Govt Murray College Sialkot and ended at Sialkot Press Club. The participants were carrying the awareness banners and placards.

On the occasion, the ECP officials highlighted the importance of vote in a democratic system. They said that the proper use of the votes could help establish strong democracy in the country.

In Gujranwala, the ECP arranged a voter awareness walk, which was led by Assistant Education Officers Muhammad Jamil and Sheikh Saeed while civil society participated in large number. The speakers said there are 2,832 blocks in the district where the percentage of women voters is less than 40.

They said that there is great need to aware the women for registration of their votes. They said Voter Education Committee is performing well for the purpose and they would launch a door-to-door campaign for the awareness of women.