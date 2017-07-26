Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team Salim Malik called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence Wednesday and appreciating Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi for their services for promotion of sports and announced to join the PML-Q.

Ch Pervaiz welcomed Salim Malik in the fold of the party and said that doors of our party are open for every Pakistani. He further said that sportsmen are looked upon quite respectfully in Pakistan and PML-Q has promoted sports at every level.

The PML-Q leader said that during his government in Punjab, marathon race was also held in which foreign sportsmen had also participated in large number whereas blinds cricket was given special patronage and provided facilities for practice at the Qaddafi Stadium in artificial lights as a result of which the blinds team had won the World Cup.

Praising Ch Pervaiz Elahi for the special measures taken for promotion of sports and provision of facilities during his tenure of the government, Salim Malik said that undoubtedly Ch Pervaiz Elahi had given priority to the well-being and welfare of the sportsmen, lawyers, journalists, artists as well as common man and poor man and undertook ideal works in this regard.