MULTAN/FAISAL-Girls almost outshined boys in Secondary School Certificate Examination 2017 held by Multan Board as they took away first and third overall top positions besides sharing second position with a boy, disclosed the result notification.

Wajeeha Younis of a private school (roll number 172424) stood overall first with 1091 marks. The overall second position was jointly held by a boy and a girl. Kashaful Eman (roll number 162363), also student of another private school, clinched overall second position with 1089 marks. Similarly, Muhamad Fahad Hussein (roll number 179806) of a private school also secured 1089 marks and was declared second. Fatima Munir (roll number 161935) clinched third position with 1088 marks.

The controller of examination, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan, Prof. Syed Haider Abbas Gardezi declared the result here at BISE Hall on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushar Nagma Mushtaq Laang chaired the result ceremony and distributed prizes among the position holders.

The Controller disclosed that a total of 100796 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 82338 got through, showing 81.68 pc success ratio.

In Science Group, as many as 81960 candidates appeared, including 49102 male and 32858 female ones, and 69252 were declared successful. The pass percentage in this group stood at 84.49 per cent.

Similarly, 18836 candidates appeared in humanities including 6455 male and 12381 female. As many as 13086 candidates got through with 69.47pc result.

SCIENCE GROUP BOYS

The overall second position holder Muhamad Fahad Hussein (roll number 179806) stood topper in this group with 1089 marks. Similarly, Ali Khalil (roll number 179723) got second position with 1085 marks. The third position in this group was jointly held three students; Saad Amjad (roll number 166505), Muhammad Uzair (roll no 153144) and Muhammad Ansab (roll number 179052). Each of them secured 1084 marks.

2 GIRLS SHARE POSITION

The Faisalabad, BISE announced results of Matric annual examination 2017 with over all passing percentage of 77.94 percent.

According to the BISE, a total of 150955 candidates appeared in the exam, of whom 117649 were declared successful. The result was declared at a ceremony the BISE office.

On the occasion, MNA Dr Nisar Jatt was the chief guest while other parliamentarians including Faqir Hussain Dogar, Haji Ilyas Ansari, Mian Muhammad Rafiq, Dr Najma Afzal, Begum Surriya Naseem and Fatima Fareha, BISE Chairman Mahar Ghulam Muhammad Jaggar, Secretary Khurram Shehzad Qureshi, Controller Dr Zafar Iqbal Tahir, CEO District Education Authority Muzaffar Javed Iqbal Chishti, Vice Chairmen District Council Rana Zulfiqar, Khalid Parvez Virk, positions holder students and their parents, heads of govt and private educational institutions were also present in the ceremony.

According to the result, two girl students - Maiyza Younis of Laboratory Girls High School Agriculture University and Maryam Zohra of Chenab Girls College Jhang bagged first positions with 1090 out of total 1,100 marks each.

The second position was secured by Riqza Saeed of Chenab Girls College Jhang with 1087 marks while third position was collectively bagged by three students - Maryam Ashraf of City Girls High School People's Colony, Zohaib Ahmad Qureshi and Saad Amjad of Divisional Public School with 1085 marks.