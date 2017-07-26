MIRPUR (AJK)/DERA GHAZI KHAN/Bahawalpur/Sahiwal SIALKOT/WARBURTON/TOBA TEK SINGH-Amidst extremely poor performance of the public-sector schools, all the top position-holders in the annual Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations 2017 belong to the private schools in AJK, Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas.

As per the AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), all the top three positions were clinched by the girl students. Not a single government-sector school could secure any visible position in the examination across AJK.

This fact is self-explanatory of the extremely poor performance of the public-sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

"A total of 44,438 candidates, both boys and girls students, out of a total of 63209 candidates have qualified the annual Secondary School Certificate examinations 2017," declared Prof Zaheer Ahmed Chaudhry, the Chairman of AJK BISE, while unveiling the first top 20 positions holding candidates appeared in the examination.

"The overall results of the annual matriculation composite examination - 2017, remained 62.37 percent, he said. Chief guest Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir, Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly announced the names of the top three position-holders amongst the first top 20 positions-holders appeared in the examination.

Heads and representatives of various private and public sector schools from different parts of AJK, securing distinction in the examination, students, parents and the city elite were present.

AJK BISE Secretary Shahid Munir Jiraal highlighted salient features of the foolproof examination system introduced by the AJK BISE in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Unveiling break-up of the results, Controller Examination (Schools) Ch Mahmood Ahmed Raza said that those passed the examinations included 36,758 regular and 7,680 private candidates.

The result percentage remained 70.30. Whereas the overall result of regular candidates remained 84.34 percent and the result of private candidates remained 39.13 percent, he added. Zaryab Munawar d/o Munawar Hussain Khan (Roll No108067) of Read Foundation High School Mallot, District Bagh, secured first position in the examination by bagging 1,082 marks out of total of 1,100 marks.

Similarly, Husna Fatima Khaleeq d/o Khaleeq Ahmad, (Roll No. 105854) of Al-Ghazali College of Science, Kotli secured second position by obtaining 1081 marks and Khadeeja Ansar Khaksar (Roll No. 102721) of Pak Kashmir Institute of computer Sciences, Mirpur secured third position in the entire board by securing 1077 marks out of a total of 1100 marks. All these first three top positions holding girls belong to the Science Group.

Among the first three top position holding boys, Mushood Ahmed (Roll No125286) of Read Foundation College Bhimbher clinched first position securing 1075 marks, Zain Zafar s/o Zafar Iqbal (Roll No126012) of The Innovators High School Samahni, Bhimbher secured second position by obtaining 1071 marks and Muhammad Rehan Maqsood s/o Maqsood ul Hassan (Role No. 127129) of Al-Ghazali College of Sciences Kotli secured third position by securing 1068 marks.

Junaid Ahmed s/o Nisar Ahmed (Roll No 162489) of Akab School for Blind Mirpur secured third position among the students belonging to General Group in entire AJK as he bagged 990 out of 1100 marks. Other first two toppers amongst the General group students in entire exam including Muhammad Younas s/o Mulam (Roll No 164477) of Jammu Kashmir Public Secondary School, Dhangrot Kotli AJK who secured first position securing 1011 marks and Zameer Ahmed s/o Muhammad Nazir (Roll No. 161069) bagged third position securing 990 out of 1100 marks in the exam across AJK.

The results are also be available on the website of AJK BISE - http://www.ajkbise.net. Besides, the results could also be obtained through SMS from all net works of cellular phones except Warid writing Roll number AJK and send on 5050.

AJK BISE Chairman Zaheer Chaudhry and Secretary Board Prof. Shahid Munir Jiraal elaborated the untiring efforts of the organisation for the timely holding of the examination.

Similarly, the candidates of the private institutions grabbed all the three top positions in the examinations held by BISE Dera Ghazi Khan while the long chain of the government schools within the four districts of Dera Ghazi Khan Division failed to get position.

The result was announced by Controller Examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education DG Khan Chaudhry Mushtaq Ali and Deputy Controller Sheikh Amjad Hussain. The overall pass percentage remained 80:70 with 66966 candidates appeared while 54044 passed.

M Aamir Roll No 233004 of Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School Alipur, Muzaffargarh stood first with 1089 marks while Afra Ahmed Roll No 203408 of Friends Public Girls Secondary School Taunsa Sharif, DG Khan took the second position with 1088 marks.

Interestingly for the first time four girls candidates got the third position with narrow margin of one mark by getting 1087 marks including Ayesha Batool Roll No 213649 of Sardar Kourey Khan Public Girls Higher Secondary School Muzaffargarh; Waleeja Bilal Roll No 208139 of Vision School Girls Wing Layyah; Hadia Basher Roll No 203433 of Friends Public Girls Secondary School Taunsa Sharif and Mawara Zahid Roll No 2000026 of New Vision Girls High School Choti Zirian, DG Khan.

In the Science Group for Boys, Muhammad Aamir of Rashid Minhas Higher Secondary School Alipur topped with 1089 marks, Muhammad Abdul Rehman of the Scholar Boys Secondary School Dera Ghazi Khan stood second with 1086 marks while Awais Hameed Qarni of Divisional Public School Boys Wing, DG Khan stood third with 1084 marks.

Afra Ahmed of Friends Public Girls Secondary School Taunsa Sharif, DG Khan with 1088 marks topped and four candidates got the second position respectively with 1087 marks including Ayesha Batool of Sardar Kourey Khan Public Girls Secondary School Muzaffargarh; Waleeja Iqbal of Vision School Girls Wing Layyah; Hadia Basher Of Friends Public Girls Secondary School Taunsa Sharif; Mawra Zahid of New Vision Girls High School Choti Zirian while Ameena Basher of Government Girls Model High School Layyah and Maha Akbar Baloch of Friends Public Girls Secondary School Taunsa Sharif stood third with 1083 marks.

In the General Group for Boys, private candidate Mohammad Adnan Roll No 264343 of Muzaffargarh captured the first position with 939 marks; Muhammad Umar Roll No 262639 of Government Boys High School Murghai Rajanpur stood second by getting 915 marks while another private candidate Bueregh Roll No 262808 of Rajanpur district stood third by getting 904 marks.

Similarly in the General Group for Girls, Erum Manzoor Roll No 262023 of Government Girls High School Murghai Rajanpur stood first with 1007 marks; Eesha Ayaz Roll No 260458 of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kot Chutta, DG Khan stood second with 1005 marks and Maria Tabasum Roll No 262380 of Government Girls High School Chak 137/TDA Layyah got the third position with 997 marks.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur announced that 74,748 students appeared SSC Examinations 2017 and 57,310 passed while the pass percentage remained 76.90.

Controller Examination Akram Tarar announced that the board had set up 228 examination centres. Three students named Maryam Abdul Jabbar of Sir Syed Girls High School Hasilpur, Rahma Mazhar of Fauji Foundation Model Girls School Bahawalnagar and Muhammad Umar of Jinnah City High School Boys Vehari Road Hasilpur collectively shared first position with 1081 marks.

Second position is also shared by three students named Fatan Khan Lodhi of Sadiq Public Girls Higher Secondary School Bahawalpur, Hamsa Fatima of National Garrison Girls Secondary School Rahim Yar Khan and Fiza Fatima of FFC Girls Model High School Goth Machi Sadiqabad with 1079 marks while third position is shared by 2 students named Mehtab Afzal of Sir Syed Public Girls High School Chistian and Amna Asif of Beacon House School System Girls Sadiqbad with 1078 marks.

In Science Group, first position was clinched by Muhammad Umar of Jinnah City High School Boys Vehari Road Hasilpur with 1081 marks, second position was taken by Muhammad Ahmad Zahid of Government High School Haroonabad with 1076 marks and third position was shared by 2 students named Muhammad Hamza of the Central High School Boys Bahawalpur and Muhammad Ahmad Khan of Government Model City High School Bahawalnagar with 1075 marks.

First position was clinched by Maryam Abdul Jabbar and Rahma Mazhar with 1081 marks, second position was taken by three students Fatan Khan Lodhi, Hamsa Fatima and Fiza Fatima with 1079 marks, third position was shared by two students named Mehtab Afzal and Amna Asif with 1078 marks.

In Arts Group (Boys), first position is shared by two students named Talha Ismael and Muhammad Sana Ullah with 954 marks, second position was taken by Muhammad Affan with 940 marks, while Muhamamd Umar of Bahawalnagar remained on third position with 920 marks.

In Arts Group (Girls), first position is taken by Sania Ghafoor with 1022 marks, second position is taken by Ayesha Arif with 1011 marks while Sonia Talib remained on third position with 999 marks.

The first and second positions in BISE matriculation exam were captured by Minhal Iqbal of the Educators Girls School Depalpur, and Afshan Akram of the District Public Girls High School DepalPur, with 10 83 and 1082 marks, respectively. The third position was shared by three girls, Arooba Tahoor of DPS for Girls, Okara Shahana of Al-Farid Girls School System Pakpattan and Sewera Aslam of Ali City High School for Girls Pakpattan with 1081 marks each. In the humanities group, Muhammad Arsalan Pakpattan secured first position with 1035 marks, Saira Mahmood got second with 1012 marks while Hafza Mukhtar remained third with 1,009 marks.

However, The three students from Govt High School Daska has become in the limelight as they soured all the three first positions in Humanities Group in Gujranwala Division during the matriculation exams.

Govt High School Daska Principal Ejazul Haq said that the school's brilliant student Muhammad Nadeem Fiaz got 1051/1100 marks and clinched the first position in Humanities Group in BISE Gujranwala Board while Sufiyan Shahid got 1039/1100 marks and Ehtesham Asghar got 1038/1100 marks and clinched the second and third positions respectively in Humanities Group.

These students, their teachers and parents were honored in a special prize distribution ceremony held at BISE. They were given the medals and cash prizes. The people of Daska announced to host a special ceremony in the honor of these students and their teachers very soon.

On the other hand, all the city roads in Daska have been decorated with the giant welcoming banners and flexes displayed there in honour of the students.

Likewise, the Government High School Warburton City occupied third position in district Nankana Sahib in SSC exams. Reportedly, a total of 228 students were appeared while 194 remained successful with the pass percentage of 85.09. Twenty one students achieved A+, 37 A grade while 48 students got B grade.

Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka announced a grand prize of new motorcycle for Fahad Mustajab who grabbed first position in school. The principal said that it was unique history of the school that all the 21 A+ grade students are emerging stars of English Medium science group. Chief Executive Officer DEA Nankana appreciated and encouraged the choice of English medium science studies in schools.

Arham Sattar, a student of Convent of Jesus and Marry topped in his school in Faisalabad board's matriculation exams. He secured 1053 out of 1100 marks. He is the son of Government Commerce College Professor Abdul Sattar Chaudhry and government women college Professor Begum Ishrat Sattar Choudry.