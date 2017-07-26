ISLAMABAD - Wife of the former SECP chairman Zafar Hijazi has demanded the government to constitute a high-level commission to probe the record tampering case against her husband who is currently under the custody of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“I appeal to the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to constitute a high-level commission comprising officials from the ministries of Law and Finance and SECP’s board members to investigate the record tampering against Zafar Hijazi,” wife of the former SECP chairman demanded in a press release on Tuesday.

FIA on last Friday arrested Zafar Hijazi from outside a special court in Islamabad after his bail application was rejected. The FIA had registered FIR against SECP chairman on the direction of the Supreme Court in the record tampering case. Hijazi is currently under physical remand of FIA for four days. Mrs. Hijazi said that the former chairman of the SECP, who is a kidney transplant, heart and liver patient, was purposely discharged from PIMS on the alleged pressure of FIA.

She further said that Hijazi had requested the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in May 2017 to start the process of appointing a new chairman and commissioners of the SECP, as his tenure was supposed to complete within this year. He had achieved his three years’ targets within two and half years despite he was suffering from multiple diseases, she informed.

Talking about record tampering, Mrs Hijazi said it is completely misleading allegation against the former chairman SECP. “There is a need to expose charters involved in the record tampering case,” she said and added that FIA had held Zafar Hijazi responsible in the record tampering case while exonerating other officials of the SECP.