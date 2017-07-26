KASUR-Scuffles are on the rise at District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital as security guards allegedly humiliate people visiting hospital and do not let them meet their patients.

During a survey, attendants of patients at the hospital told The Nation that security guards, hired from private companies, treat them rudely. They said that the guards, backed by the hospital management, humiliate them for minor reasons and do not let them meet their patients easily. The guards also scuffle with attendants if they argue them for entering the wards, they alleged and adding that the guards also threaten attendants to get them booked in cases. "Medical representatives, on the other hand, are witnessed walking in wards and gossiping with doctors," they said, regretting the doctors have nothing to do with guards' behaviour and remain busy prescribing medicines of third class Pharma companies to make their incentives.

They also flayed the deputy commissioner and Health Department officials for turning a blind eye to the situation and demanded them take steps for addressing the atendents' woes.