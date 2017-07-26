ISLAMABAD - The record of Chairman Imran Khan’s financial assets provided to the Supreme Court is ‘simply explained’ and ‘transparent’ and far beyond that asked for in the petition filed against him by PML-N.

Spokesperson for PTI Fawad Chaudhary said this while addressing media persons outside the SC and refuted the allegations of money laundering and tax evasion leveled against Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

Fawad Chaudhary said that petitions against Imran Khan were destined to be declared as trashed by the apex court since the allegations leveled in these petitions were politically motivated. “PML-N wants to avenge Imran Khan for the Panama probe.

He said that unlike Sharifs, who are also guilty of perjury and forgery besides corruption, Imran Khan brought back his foreign earnings to Pakistan. He stated that Imran Khan started earning money abroad when he started playing cricked during his days as a student at the University of Oxford, England. Imran Khan was selected to play cricket for Pakistan, also for Worcestershire from 1971.

He played for Sussex County from 1977 to 1988. All the payments Imran Khan received had income tax deducted from them at source. He further added that PTI chief also played for the Kerry Packer series. In 1984, Imran Khan mortgaged a one-bedroom apartment in London and made the payment from his savings and earnings in span of five years. Later on, he sold the apartment and bought land in Banigala. All the financial details have been gathered and submitted in the court.

Separately, PTI MNA Asad Umar in a statement said that Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was guilty of record tampering and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was involved in filing false statements in the apex court. What is the punishment for those guilty of destroying state institutions?” questioned Umer while raising concerns over “inefficiency of state institutions due to excessive political influence over state institutions.”

PTI leader stated that a pattern of systemic destruction of institutions was burgeoning. He said that acting governor of State Bank of Pakistan got punished for taking a decision within his legal powers without prior approval of finance minister. And National Electric Power regulatory Authority (NEPRA) when “refused to pass on the cost of government’s incompetence and corruption to consumers, the government attempted to change the law and subjugate the authority.” All these measures depict the plight of state institutions being destroyed at the hands government in a bid to meet its vicious agenda, he added.

HANIF ABBASI FILES RS10B

SUIT AGAINST SH RASHID

INP adds: A court here has asked leader of Awami Muslim League party Shaikh Rashid to appear on August 3 in a suit filed by leader of ruling PML-N Hanif Abbasi.

According to details, Abbasi has filed a Rs10 billion suit against Rashid for defamation. Abbasi has sued Rashid for what he stated a case involving heroin is under hearing against Abbasi at a court while addressing a public gathering.

Abbasi says that the false allegation is defamatory.

He has sued Rashid seeking compensation of Rs 10 billion in compensation for the damage caused to his reputation and character.

The notice calling Rashid before the court on August 3 was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Gulzar Ahmad.