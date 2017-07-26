SIALKOT-PTI Deputy Information Secretary Usman Dar has claimed that Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif works in a Dubai-based company and he has not shown income earned from Iqama in his nomination papers and wealth statements filed with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

"Kh Asif works as legal adviser in a mechanical company at Dubai and he has not shown in his declaration of assets the income earned by him from Iqama. He is front man of Nawaz Sharif and he has reaped benefits from the project wherefrom he has obtained Iqama", he claimed.

He said that he would move to the Supreme Court to seek disqualification of Khawaja Asif.

On the other hand, Kh Asif has said he has declared his iqama in his statement to ECP and FBR. "I receive funds through proper banking channels from 1983," he said, adding that he is operating a bank account in Abu Dhabi since 1983. "Therefore, levelling false baseless charges should be avoided," he held.