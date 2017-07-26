ISLAMABAD:- The opposition leader Khurshed Shah reiterated his stance for demand of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resignation advised the PM that he should step down before the Supreme court decision as it will harmful for him to wait apex court verdict. “Situation is very clear, two judges had already been given decision against him and soon remaining three will announce their decision, however PM should appoint his alternative before their decision,” Shah said while talking to media outside the parliament.–INP