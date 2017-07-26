FAISALABAD:- Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the masses will hand a crushing defeat to conspirators in the 2018 general elections. Talking to a traders delegation on Tuesday, he said some elements want to create anarchy and chaos. He said the country has been put on the path to progress and prosperity. He held the government is committed to further strengthen the democratic system in the country. He said the nation has full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.