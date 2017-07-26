A spokesman for the interior ministry said Wednesday Chaudhry Nisar had sought explanations for his exclusion from the PML-N meetings, reported Waqt News.

"The truth is that the interior minister had adopted a contrary position on some important matters in the PML-N's internal meetings, after which he was excluded from the consultative process," said the spokesperson.

He also dismissed reports the minister was angry with his party leadership. “Unless a clarification is provided, it will be difficult to resolve problems in a positive manner,” he added.

Nisar had twice invited the media to announce his decision but deferred it in the last two days.

The interior minister, who has remained associated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for around 35 years, was not even present in Friday’s important consultative meeting - held at the Prime Minister’s House after the special implementation bench of the Supreme Court reserved its judgement in the Panama Papers case.

On the other hand, some government officials denied that the interior minister was quitting the cabinet.

Some within the ruling PML-N, who know the politics of Chaudhry Nisar, are of the view that he had always played aggressive politics, while remaining on the forefront and did not like submissive style of politics.

They say that in view the present circumstances, especially after the prime minister recently spoke at the hometown of Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who is considered part of the anti-Nisar lobby in the party, he would quit his ministry.

They have firm belief that Chaudhry Nisar at the very least would not leave the party at the moment.

The relations of the interior minister and his party are at a low ever since the Supreme Court constituted the JIT on Panama Papers case.

The minister is reportedly not happy with the way the prime minister and his cabinet colleagues responded to the Panama Papers case, both at the SC and then at the JIT.

In the past, Nisar had left official work citing bad health and stayed in London for weeks following his differences with the party when he was the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly during the last PPP government.

The rift between Chaudhry Nisar and other senior cabinet members came into the open when the former expressed his reservations in the cabinet meeting over the way of handling of the Panama Papers case.

Nisar also issued a strong-worded rebuttal to the remarks of Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal – who had criticised his colleague in a TV program.

The interior minister, in the cabinet meeting, had told Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that some of his cabinet colleagues, who are in the habit of flattery, had a role in taking the government as well as the party to the brink after the Panama case made headlines.

He had advised his party to avoid a clash with other state institutions including the judiciary and the military on the issue.

Unlike his other cabinet colleagues, Nisar did not publicly defend Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family before and after the submission of the damning JIT report before the SC that alleged the Sharif family of having offshore wealth beyond known sources of income.