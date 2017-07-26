ISLAMABAD - Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Khursheed Shah Tuesday expressed displeasure over incomplete development projects and summoned planning department officials to brief the committee on this issue.

The committee, chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah, reviewed the audit objections of year 2013-14 of the Ministry of Housing and Works. About incomplete development projects, the PAC chairman blamed concerned officials for making planning on ‘tables’ instead of ‘sites’ of projects.

This ‘table’ planning caused loss to national exchequer as the ‘Islamabad airport project worth Rs38 billion reached to around Rs108 billion.

The PAC member Sheikh Rashid raised concerns that he had started a hospital in Rawalpindi a couple of years ago but still ten per cent work is pending on it. “I have raised concerns for several times but it was not addressed”, he said.

The PAC chairman asked the planning department to brief about the pending development projects by next month. He also sought report from the Housing Ministry about the irregularities in projects under peoples works programme. The PAC also directed Housing Ministry to investigate the matter through a third party.

The audit officials told the committee that the national exchequer has faced a loss of Rs59.5 millions due to tampering in biding of a highway construction project in Chakwal. The secretary housing told the committee that FIA had been directed to place the names of these officers in Exit Control List.

Meanwhile, the audit officials said that the country faced loss of nearly Rs30 million due to wrong planning in number of projects in Islamabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sukkur, Noshehra, Peshawar and Lahore divisions. Pak PWD officials told the committee that the department had started probe of the alleged irregularities.

The accountability body was participated by other members Sheikh Rohail, Arshad Khan Lighari, Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akhter Ali, Dr Arif Alvi, and others.