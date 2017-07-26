ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tuesday expressed concern over continuing wave of violence against Palestinians and violation of Muslims’ right to perform their religious obligation following the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A foreign ministry statement said the practices and policies being pursued against the Palestinian demonstrators were a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, international norms and practices and must stop. “The government of Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the State of Palestine in their just demand for basic rights and dignity,” it said.

Pakistan, it added, reaffirms support to the Palestinian cause and establishment of an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.