KASUR-Residents of Ellahabad protested against a police moharrar for allegedly taking bribe from complaints.

The protesting people told The Nation that Akram is moharrar at Ellahabad police station, alleging that he do not listen to people's complaints until he is paid hush money. They said that he does not even let the people meet their relatives putting behind the bars without bribe.

They alleged that he uses his subordinates as agents to collect bribes from people. His agents usually constables impound people's motorbikes for no reason and release after receiving bribe. They said that they have submitted numerous complaints to the high-ups but in vain. They demanded stern action against the corrupt moharrar.

When a call was made to Chunian DSP Ashfaq Kazmi, his telephone operator said that the DSP was busy in a meeting.