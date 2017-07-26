ISLAMABAD: The court on Wednesday approved a three-day physical remand of Zafar Hijazi.

The suspended chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been charged of tampering the record of companies owned by the Sharif family in the high-profile Panama Papers probe.

Earlier today, the Federal Investigation Agency presented Hijazi in the court after his four-day physical remand.

Hijazi’s counsel told the court that the former SECP chairman spent two of these days in hospital, where his infected kidney was treated and the remaining two days in FIA’s custody. After his latest remand expires, the court has asked the authorities to present Hijazi before the judges again on July 29.

An FIA inquiry team had submitted a 28-page inquiry report to the Supreme Court on July 9, in which it had strongly endorsed the stance of the JIT probing the offshore assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in connection with the Panamagate case.

However, Hijazi's lawyer had argued in court that both the SECP officers named in the case had acted on their own.

Further he added that the SECP staffers did not tamper records of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

