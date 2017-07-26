Fourteen members of a local 'jirga' have been arrested for ordering the rape of a teenage girl as punishment for a rape committed by her brother, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred earlier this month in the area of Raja Ram in Muzaffarabad. "A jirga had ordered the rape of a 16-year-old girl as punishment, as her brother had raped a 12-year-old," police official said. He added the jirga was approached by a man who complained that his 12-year-old sister had been raped by their cousin. The jirga then ordered the victim family to rape the sister of the accused in return, police said - an order which was duly carried out. Police have arrested 14 people of the village council so far. Whereas, the key accused - who raped the 12-year-old - was still at large.