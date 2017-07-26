LAHORE - Criticising the government for its failure to check terrorism, senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira yesterday said that present situation was explosive and there will be political blasts in the days to come.

Addressing a news conference here, he said that Nawaz Sharif would soon be reaping the fruits of what he had been sowing in the past.

“It will be no less than a political explosion if Mian Nawaz Sharif is held accountable for his misdeeds”, he said, adding, that court will force the Prime Minister to quit if he did not step down on his own.

Kaira said that PPP would intensify its “Go Nawaz Go” campaign despite arrests of its political workers in various districts.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif’s exit from power will give rise to more political developments.

“Many Ministers are hoping in anticipation of their Prime Minister’s disqualification by the court”, he remarked.

He alleged that present government was not serious to curb the menace of terrorism because it had people with extremist ideology in its ranks.

“Its Ministers are levelling allegations of having links with terrorist organisations on each other”, he said, adding, that terrorists had their facilitators in and around Lahore but the government was not ready to admit this reality.

Kaira demanded that the law-enforcement agencies should be given free hand to end the sleeper cells present in the Punjab cities.

He viewed that forces were doing their part of the job but the ruling PML-N had restrained them from launching an indiscriminate operation against the terrorist organisations and their facilitators.

He said that some 300 police officers and officials had lost their lives as a result of terrorist attacks in Lahore alone.

He said that government was lenient towards the terrorists but hard on the PPP activists holding peaceful rallies to demand resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“While the terrorists are free to operate in Punjab, there is ban on holding political rallies”, he said, adding, that the district governments had registered cases against PPP activists on the directions of their political bosses.

He asked the district officers to be loyal only with the State and avoid serving a political family.

Kaira said that now the PPP did not need any permission to hold rallies as its workers were not afraid of arrests, jails and executions.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the party rallies in the second phase of anti-Nawaz drive to build public opinion against the corrupt rulers.

The entire country will echo with the slogan of “Go Nawaz Go” if the Prime Minister did not resign in few days, he warned.

PPP leader also accused the government of receiving kickbacks in various development projects, alleging that the government was also involved in financial embezzlement through wrong payment of Rs 480 billion to the power companies.

To a question, he said that PPP will make its own political course instead of relying on the victory of any other political party.

He said that Imran Khan’s politics was also at stake due to court cases against him.

“Imran Khan is also in trouble because there are serious questions on his credibility as a politician”, he said.