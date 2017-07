CHARSADDA: Prominent and respected religious scholar Shaikhul Hadees Maulana Haq Nawaz was shot dead by unidentified men while on his way home from mosque after offering Fajr prayer.

Police sources reported that the unidentified killers had taken opened indiscriminate fire, martyring Shaikhul Hadees Maulana Haq Nawaz on the spot. His body was shifted to the hospital for postmortem.

The murder sparked public outcry, and a large number of people staged a protest outside the hospital.